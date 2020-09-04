Jawan who drowned in Jharkhand cremated at his Moga village

Army jawan Parminder Singh was cremated at his native village Mehron in Moga's Dharamkot sub-division. (Express Photo)

Army jawan Parminder Singh, who died after drowning in a lake while undergoing training at the Sikh Regimental Centre (SRC) in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, was Thursday cremated at his native village Mehron in Moga’s Dharamkot sub-division.

The bodies of Parminder (22) and another jawan, Zorawar Singh (22) from Patti of Tarn Taran, were fished out from the lake on the SRC campus Tuesday. Parminder’s body reached his village Thursday.

No one from the district administration attended the last rites and office of deputy commissioner was ‘unaware’ of the development.

Parminder was a national-level pugilist, said his family. He had also won U-16 gold medal at state-level and a silver at the National level, after which he joined the Army. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

Jaspal Singh, inspector, Sikh regiment, who escorted the mortal remains of the soldier, said that Parminder had joined Army in September 2016. “He along with Zorawar Singh were returning after completing their Boxing training with the commander of our regiment. Later they also went for PT. While returning, there was a mishap and both of them drowned into the Mathura lake. They were declared dead at the hospital,” he said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered with the Ramgarh town police station.

