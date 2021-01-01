Jawan killed as Pak troops open fire in Nowshera sector of J&K, Army hits back

Naib Subedar Ravinder was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

An Indian Army jawan was killed on Friday as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Giving details of the ceasefire violation, an Army public relations officer said Pakistani troops opened fire around 3.30 pm. The Indian Army responded strongly to the enemy fire, he said.

During the exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Ravinder was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. “Naib Subedar Ravinder was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier and the nation will forever remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the PRO added.

In the evening, around 5.30 pm, Pakistani troops again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector. The Army gave a befitting response.