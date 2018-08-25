Jawan held for circulating ‘communally-sensitive’ video

An Armyman has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on charges of circulating the video of an incident that had “potential to incite communal passions”. Identified as Aijaz Ahmed (23) of Agrati village in Rajouri, police said he was serving as a soldier in the 9th J&K Light Infantry in Sikkim. He was home on leave, a senior police officer said.

The arrest was made after a local resident lodged a complaint with Rajouri DC Mohammad Aijaz. “I have ordered police to take stringent action against the accused as his post had the potential to disturb law and order in the border district,’’ the DC said.

Police sources said the Armyman uploaded the video on Facebook. Though he had not written anything about the place of occurrence of the incident, it appeared to have taken place in the border district and had potential to incite communal passions, the sources said. On inquiry, the police found that the alleged incident took place in PoK. A case under relevant provisions of Ranbir Penal Code has been lodged against the soldier.

