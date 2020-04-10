Jawaharpur village records one more positive case, Mohali numbers 37 now

Meanwhile, the district health department has issued the advisory for the cremation of people affected by COVID-19. (Representational Photo) Meanwhile, the district health department has issued the advisory for the cremation of people affected by COVID-19. (Representational Photo)

ONE MORE positive COVID-19 case was reported from the Mohali district on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 37 — the highest in Punjab. The new case is also reported from Jawaharpur village, now the hotbed of the disease in Punjab. In the last 24 hours, a total of 11 cases have been reported from the village.

The new case is the father-in-law of the village sarpanch who was also tested positive for the disease.

He was put in isolation after the discovery of the positive cases. This is the fourth member of sarpanch’s family who was tested positive. Earlier, she, her husband, daughter and father-in-law were reported to be positive so far.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan confirmed the new case and said that the administration had already sealed three neighbouring villages Devi Nagar, Kurha and Mukandpur.

“We have collected 54 more samples from the village. The intensive sampling is going on in the village and its neighbouring areas. The village is sealed and nobody is allowed to enter,” the DC added.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, said that there was no chance of transmission of coronavirus in the crematorium or burial area.

“Temperature generated during burning of bodies is 800 —1,000 degrees Celsius in which the deadly virus can no longer remain viable,” the advisory said.

Dr Singh said that if the protocol prescribed for transportation and disposal of dead bodies of COVID-19 positive persons is followed, there is no risk of any virus infection. He appealed to the public not to panic as cremation of COVID-19 positive patient’s body does not pose any additional threat and even the ash does not pose any risk and can even be collected to perform the last rites.

The advisory stated that the viewing of the dead body by unzipping the face end of the body bag by the staff using standard precautions may be allowed for the relatives to see the body for one last time and religious rituals such as reading from religious scripts, sprinkling holy water and any other last rites that do not require touching of the body are allowed. But the touching of the body will not be allowed.

