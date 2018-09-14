Jawaharlal Nehru’s statue removed from road in Allahabad, Congress workers protest

PCC member Kishor Varshney termed it as an insult to the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. (Express archive photo) PCC member Kishor Varshney termed it as an insult to the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. (Express archive photo)

A statue of Jawaharlal Nehru was removed from an intersection in Allahabad as part of a road-widening project, triggering a protest by the Congress.

According to authorities, the statue near Anand Bhavan was removed on Thursday from Balsan Chauraha here ahead of Kumbh Mela which will be held in January 2019.

PCC member Kishor Varshney termed it as an insult to the country’s first prime minister. He also questioned the move, saying why was a statue of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay, which is on the same road, remains untouched.

The Allahabad Development Authority, however, issued a clarification, saying the designing of the road is being done by a private company and the statue was placed in a park on the same road.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App