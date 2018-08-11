Jawaharlal Nehru was not pandit as he ate beef, pork: BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja

BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja said, “We know that pig is unholy for Muslims, and the cow is pure for us.” (ANI video grab) BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja said, “We know that pig is unholy for Muslims, and the cow is pure for us.” (ANI video grab)

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja on Saturday said that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was not a Pandit as he used to eat beef and pork. In an ANI video, he was heard saying, “Nehru was not a Pandit. One who ate beef and pork, cannot be a Pandit. We know that pig is unholy for Muslims, and the cow is pure for us.”

Ahuja has sparked many controversies earlier as well with his statements on several issues, including defending Alwar’s cow vigilantes and claiming condoms were found in JNU campus daily, during a controversy over anti-national slogans being allegedly shouted inside the campus.

#WATCH: BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja says, “Nehru was not a Pandit. One who ate beef and pork, cannot be a Pandit”. (10.08.18) pic.twitter.com/faltELOAgr — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018

A week after Rakbar Khan alias Akbar was allegedly lynched in Rajasthan’s Alwar, Ahuja had on July 30 said that if cow smugglers are caught, they should be slapped a few times and tied to a tree, and then police should be informed.

The BJP MLA had defended the killing of Pehlu Khan, a farmer who died after being beaten by cow vigilantes in Alwar in April 2017. “We should not take the law into our hands. But we have no regret over his death because those who are cow-smugglers are cow-killers, sinners like them have met this fate earlier and will continue to do so,” Ahuja had said.

Ahuja was first elected to the Rajasthan Assembly on a BJP ticket in 1998, then lost in 2003, then was re-elected in 2008 and 2013. Ahuja had also said in the past that he funded cow vigilantes to operate in his area. The MLA, who has studied till class 12, says he’s a journalist on his official profile. Ahuja was managing editor of a now-defunct weekly called Mat Sammat.

