Kolkata to Kochi, campuses stand with JNU

Mumbai: Led by students, demonstrations in different cities saw the participation of young professionals and civil society members. At many places, the protesters did not let politicians take the centre-stage. Mumbai: Led by students, demonstrations in different cities saw the participation of young professionals and civil society members. At many places, the protesters did not let politicians take the centre-stage.

Maharashtra

Within hours of violence in JNU on Sunday night, a protest was organised at Gateway of India at midnight Sunday. What began as a trickle at midnight grew every hour and, by Monday evening, led to at least a 1,000 people gathering in solidarity with JNU. The demonstrations at the Gateway of India, Hutatma Chowk and, later, at Carter Road in suburban Bandra on Monday had students, professionals, teachers, film and theatre personalities and others. Protesters at Gateway said they were in for a “Shaheen Bagh-type” agitation that will continue indefinitely, referring to the continuous protest in the Delhi locality against CAA, NRC and NPR. The protesters, who did not allow politicians to make speeches at the venue, have dubbed it “Occupy Gateway of India”.

The protesters sat under the sun the entire day. A request by state minister Jitendra Awhad, who joined the protest, to shift it under shade was politely refused.

IIT-Bombay faculty on Monday released a statement condemning the attacks, and by late Monday evening it was endorsed by 141 faculty members. The faculty members decided to host an open discussion from 6 pm to 7 pm every day for the next 10 days to discuss a range of issues concerning students.

TISS Teachers’ Association also wrote a letter to the faculty, students and staff at JNU.

In Pune, students of the Film and Television Institute of India said they would take out a march to SPPU on Tuesday to protest the JNU attack. In Aurangabad, central Maharashtra, students linked arms and formed a human chain in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to protest against the JNU violence. The protesters shouted slogans against BJP, ABVP and other Sangh Parivar outfits.

Kolkata: Led by students, demonstrations in different cities saw the participation of young professionals and civil society members. At many places, the protesters did not let politicians take the centre-stage. Kolkata: Led by students, demonstrations in different cities saw the participation of young professionals and civil society members. At many places, the protesters did not let politicians take the centre-stage.

West Bengal

SFI members, students, members of civil society and political parties took out multiple rallies across Kolkata on Monday. SFI members took out 14 rallies from as many places in the city and demanded strong action against those responsible for the attack. Rallies were also taken out from Jadavpur University, Presidency University and Calcutta University by students, who shouted slogans against ABVP members who they alleged were behind the attack in JNU.

The biggest rally by SFI was taken out from College Street to Jorasanko in north Kolkata. Students of Presidency University took out a rally from its College Street campus to the state BJP headquarters in central Kolkata. The police put up barricades midway and stopped the students.

The BJP took out a rally in the evening towards Jadavpur University campus to protest against an alleged attack on its party office in Jadavpur by Left union students. AIDSO, CPI(M), TMC and Youth Congress members also held rallies in the city.

Punjab: Led by students, demonstrations in different cities saw the participation of young professionals and civil society members. At many places, the protesters did not let politicians take the centre-stage. Punjab: Led by students, demonstrations in different cities saw the participation of young professionals and civil society members. At many places, the protesters did not let politicians take the centre-stage.

Punjab

Students from across the political spectrum in Panjab University held demonstrations at the student centre on Monday afternoon. Before the Left and Centre-aligned student groups began their protests, a group of ABVP members held a small protest condemning alleged “Leftist violence in JNU”. The ABVP demonstration was interrupted as a larger wave of protesters from Left-affiliated outfits and others entered the premises.

In Ludhiana, a protest was organised at the Bus Stand.

Aligarh: Led by students, demonstrations in different cities saw the participation of young professionals and civil society members. At many places, the protesters did not let politicians take the centre-stage. Aligarh: Led by students, demonstrations in different cities saw the participation of young professionals and civil society members. At many places, the protesters did not let politicians take the centre-stage.

Uttar Pradesh

Students of Mass Communication department of Aligarh Muslim University held a Tiranga Yatra to protest against the JNU attack. During the march, organised by students and supported by AMU coordination committee, a memorandum for the President of India was submitted to the SSP.

In Banaras Hindu University (BHU), a protest was organised by students and OBC/ST/ST Teachers and Employee Association to show solidarity with JNU. A protest march was organised by students of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, NSUI, AISA and others at Allahabad University. ABVP students also held a march, accusing Left students for the attack.

Kerala

Protests began in the state within hours of Sunday’s attack and continued into Monday, condemning the attack and inaction of Delhi Police. SFI took out demonstrations in all districts except Kozhikode. In Kozhikode, demonstrations were led by activists belonging to DYFI, CPI(M)’s youth wing. In Kochi, a 2-km protest march comprising students and general people was taken out.

Patna: Led by students, demonstrations in different cities saw the participation of young professionals and civil society members. At many places, the protesters did not let politicians take the centre-stage. Patna: Led by students, demonstrations in different cities saw the participation of young professionals and civil society members. At many places, the protesters did not let politicians take the centre-stage.

Rajasthan

Members of NSUI and ABVP clashed outside Rajasthan University in Jaipur, accusing each other for the JNU violence. NSUI members took out a protest march and burned an effigy of PM Narendra Modi outside Rajasthan University. ABVP members also reached the spot and sloganeering by both sides soon led to clashes, leading to police intervention.

Telangana

Students of University of Hyderabad and Osmania University held protests late Sunday night on Monday. While many students living in hostels came out after midnight and raised slogans against the violence, in the morning several students’ organisations held protests and demanded action against the perpetrators. Students also held a protest at the Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund.

Hyderabad: Led by students, demonstrations in different cities saw the participation of young professionals and civil society members. At many places, the protesters did not let politicians take the centre-stage. Hyderabad: Led by students, demonstrations in different cities saw the participation of young professionals and civil society members. At many places, the protesters did not let politicians take the centre-stage.

Gujarat

A protest was held outside IIM-Ahmedabad on Monday evening involving a large number of participants from civil society members, students and faculty members of various institutes. Independent MLA from Vadgam, Jignesh Mevani, also joined the protest. The police detained three members of ABVP outside IIM-Ahmedabad campus for allegedly creating ruckus.

Chennai: Led by students, demonstrations in different cities saw the participation of young professionals and civil society members. At many places, the protesters did not let politicians take the centre-stage. Chennai: Led by students, demonstrations in different cities saw the participation of young professionals and civil society members. At many places, the protesters did not let politicians take the centre-stage.

Assam

Hundreds of people, mostly students of different institutions of Guwahati and some JNU alumni, participated in a protest at the city’s Nehru Park. They condemned the attack and blamed ABVP for it. A similar demonstration was held in Jorhat town of Upper Assam. At IIT-Guwahati, a group of students staged protest. AASU also criticised the attack.

Haryana

The Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (HFUCTO) condemned the attack on JNU and stated that university and college teachers in the state will wear black badges on Tuesday as part of the protest. —ENS Bureaus

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App