Priyanka Gandhi recalls ‘favourite story’ about great-grandfather Nehru

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday paid tributes to her great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary and shared her favourite story on how the country’s first prime minister had once allowed his security guard to sleep on his bed while he rested on a nearby chair.

Sharing a photograph of Nehru, Priyanka tweeted, “My favourite story about my great-grandfather is the one about when as PM, he returned from work at 3 am to find his bodyguard exhausted and asleep on his bed. He covered him with a blanket and slept on an adjacent chair.”

“Sometimes the simplest things tell us more about a man than the most glorious tales,” she added.

My favourite story about my great-grandfather is the one about when as PM, he returned from work at 3 am to find his bodyguard exhausted and asleep on his bed. He covered him with a blanket and slept on an adjacent chair. #JawaharlalNehru pic.twitter.com/HDDiC1hked — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 14, 2019

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the former prime minister. “Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee and former PM Manmohan Singh also paid homage to the leader at Shanti Vana on his 130th birth anniversary.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “On his birth anniversary, we remember our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal NehruJi, a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder and one of the great architects of modern India”.