Jawaharlal Nehru birth anniversary: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to former prime minister

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, political leaders from across party lines on Sunday paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

“Tributes to the country’s first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi tweeted.

Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi shared a photograph of the former prime minister interacting with young children, and hailed his commitment to “truth, unity and peace”.

“What we need is a generation of peace.”

– Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Remembering India’s first Prime Minister who greatly valued truth, unity and peace. pic.twitter.com/h89MpL39Ph — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2021

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also extended his wishes on Children’s Day, observed every year on Nehru’s birth anniversary. Naidu wrote that Nehru will always be remembered for his role in building modern India.

“My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India. pic.twitter.com/V6kiXoxAyi — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 14, 2021

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to the former prime minister at Shantivan on Sunday.

Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to the nation’s first Prime Minister #JawaharlalNehru at Shantivan, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/qCY5R5v4lE — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021 Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to Nehru. (Express photo) Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to Nehru. (Express photo)

Born in 1889, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is widely considered one of the principle architects of democratic India. He was among the main leaders of the Indian independence movement in the 1930s and 1940s and later went on to serve as prime minister between 1947 and 1964 — making him the longest-serving prime minister in the country’s history. He died on 27 May 1964, at the age of 74.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also shared his greetings on the occasion of children’s day. “Our children are the future of the country, only by giving them better education and opportunities, the country can be taken forward,” he wrote.