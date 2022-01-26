Javelin star Neeraj Chopra, Northern Army Commander get PVSM

IN THE list of 29 military personnel who have been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal this year, 27 are three-star officers from the three services and one a two-star Army officer. One name that stands out in the list is that of a 24-year-old Subedar, who was awarded not for a military role but for laurels he won for the country in the field of athletics.

Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who became a household name after winning the javelin gold in the 2020 Olympics, has been awarded the PVSM, which recognises peace-time service of the most exceptional order.

Humbled and honoured to know that I have been named as a recipient of the Padma Shri award and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. I thank you all for your good wishes and blessings and will continue to work hard to do my best for the nation. 🙏🏽🇮🇳 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 25, 2022

The government announced the list of gallantry awards approved by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. Among the officers who have been awarded the PVSM is Lt Gen Y K Joshi, a Kargil war hero who served as Northern Army Commander since February 2020, during the entire period of the over 21-month long standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. Joshi is set to retire at the end of this month.

Others who have been awarded the PVSM are the serving Vice Chiefs of Navy and Air Force, Vice Admiral S N Ghormade and Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, and the incoming Vice Chief of Army, Lt Gen Manoj Pande, who will take charge on February 1, and is expected to become the next Army Chief after Gen M M Naravane.

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, who headed the tri-services probe into the crash of the helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in December, has also been awarded the PVSM. The senior-most helicopter pilot in the Air Force, Singh is the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command.

With the military stepping up to its responsibilities during the pandemic, two senior officers – both now retired – of the Army Medical Corps have also been awarded the PVSM. They are Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, the only woman to get the award this year, and Lt Gen Joy Chatterjee.

Lt Gen P G K Menon, who led the Indian delegation for over a year in Corps Commander level talks with China to find a resolution to the Ladakh standoff, has been awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), which is awarded for wartime distinguished services. It was during discussions with him that China agreed to disengage from the strategic north bank of Pangong Tso, the Kailash Heights in the Chushul sub-sector, and from Patrolling Point 17A in Gogra Post.

The President also approved 53 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 13 Yudh Seva Medals, 3 Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals, 122 Vishisht Seva Medals, 3 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 2 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), 40 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 8 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), and 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty).