Javed Akhtar files defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut.

Film lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar Tuesday filed a criminal complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut for making alleged defamatory statements against him on a private television news channel, Bar & Bench reported.

The complaint, filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai, claims that Ranaut has dragged Akhtar’s name unnecessarily in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Akhtar said that the video interview given by Ranaut to the channel has views in lakhs on social media platforms and has been covered by other channels as well. He sought cognisance for the offence of defamation committed by Ranaut and punishable under the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in the day, Ranaut and her sister Rangoli were issued a second notice by the Mumbai Police to record their statements in connection with a case of allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks.

The actor did not record her statement earlier, citing as reason that she was in Himachal Pradesh to attend a wedding. The Bandra police have now sent a second notice to both of them to remain present at the police station on November 10, an official said.

Another criminal complaint was filed against Ranaut on October 22 alleging she made “derogatory remarks” against the Mumbai police over the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The complainant, a city-based lawyer, claims that tweets by Ranaut on Twitter have “defamed our country, its police, authorised government bodies, executive machineries all being established by law in India”. It claims that Ranaut “made fun of the judiciary” after a court in Bandra last week directed the Mumbai police to file an FIR against her for her tweets on a private complaint made by another person.

