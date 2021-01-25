Javadekar: People of different faiths for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya

"When foreign invaders like Babur came to India, why did they choose Ram temple for demolition...there are lakhs of temple in the country. Because they knew that the soul of the country resides in Ram temple…," he said.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that people from different faiths were in support of the Ram temple at Ayodhya and that the day that the Babri Masjid was demolished was the day a “historic blunder” had been rectified.

Speaking at an event at the Delhi BJP office to felicitate people who have donated money for the construction of the temple, Javadekar said he was in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

“The structure of the temple was demolished. It was not a mosque, because it is not a mosque if there is no worship. I am a direct witness. I used to work in Yuva Morcha. On December 6, 1992, I was present in Ayodhya. We were in the same courtyard with millions of servants. On the second day the whole world saw how a historical blunder was rectified,” he said.

BJP leaders in Delhi will start a drive across the city starting February 1 to collect funds for the construction of the temple at Ayodhya.

Javadekar said that people of other faiths also support the construction of the temple. “I am happy that lord Ram is no longer claimed by one religion and has become a symbol of pride for the entire country. Even people of other religions favour construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

The minister said the construction of the temple has begun and will be completed in two years. Not only all Indians, but crores of people from all over the world will visit Ayodhya to see the temple, he added.