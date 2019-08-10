BJP names election in-charges for Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra

In apparent anticipation that Delhi may go to polls along with Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana later this year, the BJP on Friday announced the party leaders who would be in charge of elections in the three states and the national capital.

Advertising

Delhi is scheduled to elect a new Assembly only next year. On Friday, the BJP appointed I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar the in-charge of the Delhi elections. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri would be his deputies.

Javadekar had been in charge of the Haryana polls in 2014 and helped the BJP form the government on its own. It was the first time the party got the CM’s post in a state where it had always been a junior partner in alliances.

This time, Haryana has been entrusted to Rural Development Minister Narendra Tomar. He will be assisted by UP minister Bhupendra Singh.

The BJP also named its national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav as the in-charge of the Maharashtra elections, where the party is likely to go to polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena. Yadav would be assisted by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and former Karnataka MLA Laksman Savadi as deputies in charge.

Advertising

In Jharkhand, senior leader Om Prakash Mathur will be in charge of elections. He would be assisted by Bihar minister Nand Kishore Yadav as deputy in-charge. Mathur was in charge of Maharashtra in 2014 and had delivered an unprecedented victory for the party. It was the first time that the BJP had got the chief minister’s post in the state.

Senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was not given any key responsibility in these states. As the in-charge of West Bengal, Vijayvargiya had delivered unprecedented success for the party in the recently concluded general elections.

However, he had received an indirect rebuke from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his MLA son Akash beat up a government official in public view in Indore. Since then, Vijayvargiya’s position in the party is said to have taken a beating.