Jats seek ban on ‘Panipat’, allege wrong portrayal of Maharaja Suraj Mal

Jats protest in Bharatpur against Panipat. (Express Photo) Jats protest in Bharatpur against Panipat. (Express Photo)

Members of the Jat community in Rajasthan have opposed the release of the movie Panipat in Rajasthan, accusing its makers of wrongly portraying the 18th century ruler of Bharatpur, Maharaja Suraj Mal.

The movie, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, portrays Suraj Mal in unseemly manner, a Congress leader said.

In Bharatpur district, protesters burnt effigies of the film’s director Ashutosh Gowariker and threatened to vandalise theatres where the film is being screened.

The protesters have got support from several senior politicians from across political parties, including BJP leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who condemned the portrayal of Suraj Mal. Senior Congress leader and cabinet minister Vishvendra Singh on Sunday said that the film should be banned “to avoid a law and order situation”.

“We will submit a memorandum to the district collector on Monday and if the film is not banned, will go on protest,” said Jat leader Nem Singh Foujdar.

“I have not seen the film. This is the job of the government. If any such incident has been depicted in the movie, then the department will examine it,” said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. State BJP president Satish Poonia too condemned the portrayal of Suraj Mal in the film. The movie released on Friday (December 6).

