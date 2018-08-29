Jat quota agitation: Magistrates restrained from deciding on withdrawal of cases

In February 2016, Haryana had seen violent protests by the Jat community demanding quota in jobs and educational institutions which virtually brought the state to a halt. (File photo) In February 2016, Haryana had seen violent protests by the Jat community demanding quota in jobs and educational institutions which virtually brought the state to a halt. (File photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday restrained all the magistrates in Haryana from taking any decision on the applications for withdrawal of cases registered during the 2016 Jat quota agitation.

The Haryana government has granted permission for withdrawal from the prosecution of accused in 407 cases till date. The state has claimed that the decision “would pave way for bringing brotherhood, harmony and peace among various communities in the state and the same shall be in a larger public interest.”

In February 2016, Haryana had seen violent protests by the Jat community demanding quota in jobs and educational institutions which virtually brought the state to a halt. The agitation had left many dead and several grievously injured.

A total of 2,105 cases were registered during the Jat agitation. Withdrawal of 137 cases had been recommended last year. The government has now decided to apply for withdrawal of 270 more cases.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd