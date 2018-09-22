Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra quits BJP, says ‘Kamal ka phool, badi bhool’

Manvendra Singh quit the BJP on Saturday. (Facebook) Manvendra Singh quit the BJP on Saturday. (Facebook)

Veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh on Saturday quit the party while addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan. “Kamal ka phool humari badi bhool (the lotus flower was my mistake),” Manvendra Singh said during the Swabhiman rally in Pachpadra in Barmer district.

The Singh family’s ties with the saffron party have nosedived ever since Jaswant was denied a party ticket by the BJP for the 2014 elections from his hometown of Barmer.

In the same year, Manvendra was suspended by the party’s primary membership for campaigning for his father (who contested as an independent) as against the party’s official candidate.

Rajasthan is slated to go for polls later this year.

