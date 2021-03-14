Jarkiholi files extortion FIR, says ‘fake’ CD was made to blackmail him

Ten days after he was forced to resign as Karnataka minister after a sex CD surfaced and allegations of sexual harassment came up against him, Ramesh Jarkiholi, 60, on Saturday filed a formal police complaint of extortion, forgery and criminal conspiracy against unnamed persons.

An associate of Jarkiholi, M V Nagaraj, lodged the complaint at Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru after the former minister sent a written complaint to the police.

In his complaint, Jarkiholi claimed that the CD was fake and that an effort was made to blackmail him using the CD. “It is a conspiracy. It is a bogus CD that has been used to blackmail. This affects not just me but all those who could be blackmailed similarly. We have started the legal battle,” Jarkiholi said after the police complaint was filed on Saturday.

Jarkiholi’s complaint comes three days after the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations by him about an alleged conspiracy to defame him and bring him into disrepute.

On Friday, the SIT carried out searches at multiple locations and questioned several people linked to sharing of the videos in public domain, and the alleged conspiracy behind it.

“Those touched so far are ground workers; there are bigger people involved. There is a director and producer,” Jarkiholi said after his complaint was lodged.

The SIT has searched the home of a former TV journalist Naresh Gowda in Tumkur region. Naresh, considered close to a top political leader, has been reported as not being seen for more than six days by his family.

The police have also reportedly tracked down close friends of the woman seen in the videos who are reportedly aware of the sex CD. The woman in the CD remain untraced so far and efforts are on to find her, police sources said. There have been reports that she could soon release a statement on investigations being carried out over the alleged sex CD and alleged harassment by Jarkiholi.

As part of preliminary probe, the SIT has questioned at least three persons working in the television media in south Karnataka who allegedly received the videos first and were part of a group – also involving a video editor with a channel and former journalist from Tumkur – who plotted the uploading, editing and distribution of the alleged sex recordings.

An advocate in Bhalki region of north Karnataka has filed a police complaint saying that his 26-year-old nephew, Abhishek, a Law student, is missing for three days – he is reportedly linked to the CD case.