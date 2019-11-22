Japanese intern found dead at IIT-Guwahati hostel room

Toggle Menu
The deceased, identified as Kota Onoda, was a student of Gifu University in Japan and was in India for an internship. He was found dead inside a hostel room of the institute, police officials informed PTI. 

A Japanese student was found dead at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) hostel on Thursday, PTI reported quoting the police. The deceased, identified as Kota Onoda (22), was a student of Gifu University in Japan and was in India for an internship.

The body of the student was found hanging from the ventilator of a bathroom in the Lohit hostel of the institute around 3:30 pm according to IIT-Guwahati spokesperson. The police team reached the spot after receiving the information and the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

According to PTI,  IIT-G authorities have informed the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs about the incident so that Onoda’s family can be intimated.

The student was a Master’s program student and was in IIT Guwahati under a student exchange programme for an internship in the Bio-Sciences and Bio-Engineering department of the institute for one semester. His internship was scheduled to end on November 30.

-with inputs from PTI

