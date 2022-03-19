Japan’s Fumio Kishida meets PM Modi, holds talks to boost economic ties

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in Delhi.

Modi and Kishida held productive talks during which ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries were discussed, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “The 14th Annual Summit gets underway with a meeting between PM @narendramodi and Japanese PM @kishida230. Another step toward advancing the India-Japan partnership – a partnership for peace, prosperity and progress!”

Kishida arrived in India earlier on Saturday for his first visit to the country as the head of government. He will leave Delhi on Sunday morning.

Kishida is set to announce a plan to invest 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) in India over the next five years during his maiden diplomatic visit to the country since assuming office. Kishida is likely to announce the public-private funding plan during the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, Nikkei Asia reported.

During his two-day visit to India, the Japanese Prime Minister is also expected to approve an approximately 300 billion yen loan during his meeting with PM Modi, according to Japanese media outlet Nikkei. An energy cooperation document concerning carbon reduction is also likely to be signed.

In an exclusive piece for The Indian Express, published on Saturday, Kishida wrote, “Today, I am visiting India, making my first bilateral visit since my appointment as Prime Minister. Linked by universal values such as freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, which have been shared through a long history of exchange, Japan and India are “Special Strategic and Global Partners,” which share strategic interests. In this milestone year, marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India, I am dearly looking forward to this visit, the first by a serving Prime Minister of Japan in four and a half years, and to be able to feel for myself the tremendous dynamism of India.”