Japan PM Takaichi in Delhi from July 1-3 for annual summit: MEA

JAPANESE PRIME Minister Sanae Takaichi will undertake her first official visit to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit next week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

The Japanese PM will be accompanied by a large business delegation during the three-day visit from July 1 to 3. All the programmes during the visit will be held in New Delhi. Earlier, Guwahati was being considered a possible venue for the visit, but it was later ruled out due to “logistical issues”.

On Thursday, Japanese Ambassador Ono Keiichi called Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, reaffirming that the two sides will further strengthen collaboration across key sectors such as electronics, semiconductor and entrepreneurship, Sarma said in a post on X.