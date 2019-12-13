Japan PM Shinzo Abe might cancel trip to India

By: Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: December 13, 2019 9:56:31 am
Japanese Prime Minister Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India scheduled to begin on Sunday, Japan’s Jiji Press reported.
Guwahati, the planned venue for a summit between Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over a controversial citizenship law.
