Friday, December 13, 2019
Japan PM Shinzo Abe might cancel trip to India

Guwahati, the planned venue for a summit between Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over a controversial citizenship law.

By: Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: December 13, 2019 9:56:31 am
Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (REUTERS)

Japanese Prime Minister Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India scheduled to begin on Sunday, Japan’s Jiji Press reported.

Citizenship Amendment Bill protests

Guwahati, the planned venue for a summit between Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over a controversial citizenship law.

