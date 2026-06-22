In her first India trip as Japan PM, Sanae Takaichi likely to visit Guwahati on July 1-3

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to visit India from July 1 to 3, sources said, adding that the venue of the bilateral summit is likely to be in Guwahati.

This will be Takaichi’s first bilateral visit to India since she assumed office in October last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart in France on the sidelines of the G7 leaders’ summit last week, where Modi said he had a “great interaction with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan”. He said, “India and Japan will continue to deepen ties in diverse sectors, with a priority on trade and investment.”