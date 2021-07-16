Japan one of India’s most trusted friends in strategic, economic spheres: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Japan a trustworthy friend as he inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Rudraksh, in Varanasi, constructed with Japanese assistance.

Referring to the Rudraksh centre as the result of creativity and dynamism, he said the facility showed a strong connection between India and Japan.

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also appeared in a video-message during the occasion.

Modi recollected how his Japanese counterpart was the Chief Cabinet Secretary when the foundation stone of the project was laid in 2015 and had remained personally involved with the project.

Modi said the project represented India-Japan relationship as well as scope for future cooperation and added that projects like Rudraksh in Varanasi and Zen Garden in Ahmedabad symbolised the relationship. He referred to Japan as one of India’s most trusted friends today in both strategic and economic spheres. He said the centre would be a cultural hub and a medium to unite different people.

Meanwhile, in the video message, PM Suga said, “I hope that this centre will be used as a stage to showcase close Japan-India cooperation through hosting international conferences and cultural and art events and become a new symbol of friendship between Japan and India.”

PM Modi also remembered former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, in whose presence the foundation of Rudraksha centre was laid, and said with the efforts of both the countries a new chapter had been written on development and bilateral relations.

He further said, “Japan and India share fundamental values such as freedon, democracy and the rule of law and strategic interests. Both the countries have maintained cordial relations throughout the long history of exchanges. It is true that the Covid-19 pandemic has made our mutual visits difficult at this moment. Japan and India, However, will work hand-in-hand to overcome this challenge and make utmost efforts to further develop out bilateral ties under the special strategic and global partnership through cooperation in such areas as green society, digital, cyber, healthcare and enhancing connectivity”