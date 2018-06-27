Japan looks at India in ‘new light’, says Indian Ambassador to Japan

Sujan Chinoy, the Indian Ambassador to Japan on Tuesday said that India could replace China as an alternate destination for Japanese investments, with Japan looking at India in a “new light”.

Addressing at an event at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) on ‘India-Japan Relations: Potential and Prospects’, Chinoy said, “The Japanese have been mindful of the great opportunities that India offers… They are increasingly looking at India as a very large and favourable destination for their own investments. It is a scalable alternative to the long-standing investments they have placed in the Chinese economy.”

“The nature of Japanese presence in India is changing. Japan today sees India in an altogether new light. Not just the manufacturing sector, but Japan is also being attracted to the yet unexplored sectors like financial services, logistics and more recently into skill development and capacity building,” he added.

He credited PM Narendra Modi and his reforms for making the Indian economy attractive for foreign investors.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App