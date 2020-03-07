Japan issues demarche to India over cancellation of e-visas to its citizens

In its demarche, Japan took strong note of India’s decision to club Japanese nationals along with people from other countries ignoring strong bilateral ties between the two nations. In its demarche, Japan took strong note of India’s decision to club Japanese nationals along with people from other countries ignoring strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

Japan has lodged a strong protest with India over its decision to cancel all e-visas to Japanese nationals in view of coronavirus cases.

Japan issued a demarche to India, seeking review of its decision to cancel e-visas to Japanese nationals along with citizens from several other countries like South Korea, Iran and Italy, sources said.

In its demarche, Japan took strong note of India’s decision to club Japanese nationals along with people from other countries ignoring strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

Sources in the government said India’s decision to cancel e-visas of people from several countries was taken with the sole purpose of containing potential risks of the virus spreading in India.

India on Tuesday suspended all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan as part of measures to check spread of coronavirus in the country.

