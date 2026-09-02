Japan Credit Rating Agency upgrades India’s sovereign rating to A- citing strong growth

The Japanese Credit Rating Agency (JCRA) has upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating to A- from BBB+, citing strong economic growth, robust private consumption, public investment and improvements in the country’s financial system.

In a statement on Wednesday, JCRA said the Indian economy has sustained a high growth rate of around 7 per cent, supported by strong domestic consumption and public investment. It expects India to maintain growth of more than 6 per cent in FY2027.

The agency said government policies aimed at boosting productivity and economic development have strengthened India’s economic foundations. It specifically highlighted the development of digital public infrastructure and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).