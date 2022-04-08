scorecardresearch
Japan recognises Covaxin to facilitate travel from April 10: Bharat Biotech

Various countries, including Australia, have already recognised Covaxin for facilitating travel

By: PTI | New Delhi |
April 8, 2022 3:53:58 pm
Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Virology (File)

Japan has included Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines, a move aimed at facilitating travel between the two countries.

“The Government of Japan has included Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines to further facilitate travel from India to Japan starting April 10, 2022,” Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

Various countries, including Australia, have recognised Covaxin for facilitating travel.

