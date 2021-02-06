January 26 Red Fort violence: Delhi Police serves notices to 9 people in Baghpat

After the January 26 violence, Delhi police has been regularly visiting Baghpat and several adjoining districts, including Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, to verify identities of those whose role came to light during investigation of the case. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Police investigating the January 26 Red Fort violence case has issued notices to nine people of Baghpat district, asking them to visit the national capital and record their statement.

The notices have been issued by Delhi’s Seemapuri police station in-charge under section 41-A of CrPC (notice of appearance before police officer), days after officers from the national capital visited western UP districts to verify identity and addresses of those allegedly involved with the Red Fort incident.

All nine people, including Brij Pal Singh who is a member of Desh Khap that is prominent in Baghpat, have been served notices, said Senior Sub-Inspector Dhirendra Singh posted at Baraut police station, Baghpat.

Singh was one of the organisers of mahapanchayat held in Bijnor on January 31, in which the decision to support the ongoing farmers’ protest at Ghazipur and Singhu border was taken.

Singh confirmed that has received a notice from Delhi police. “I have no idea why the notice has been issued to me. I was in Baghpat when incident took place in Delhi,” said Singh.

On Friday, Delhi police came to Baghpat and requested the local police to serve the notices to people at their residences, said an officer.

“We served Delhi police notices to nine people in the district,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Baghpat, Manish Mishra.

In the notices, all the nine people have been given different dates to appear at the Seemapuri police station to record their statement in connection with the case lodged on January 26.

After the January 26 violence, Delhi police has been regularly visiting Baghpat and several adjoining districts, including Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, to verify identities of those whose role came to light during investigation of the case. The UP police, however, maintained that their Delhi counterparts did not share any list of names in this regard.

Sources said, nearly four days ago, Delhi Police had visited Baghpat with few photographs and names. They showed them to local police to identify alleged suspects, said a police officer, adding that most of the people they were looking for have been identified.



Earlier, former RLD legislature Veerpal Singh Rathi had alleged that he got a call from Delhi Police on January 28 asking him to appear before it to record his statement in connection with the Red Fort violence. Rathi had won 2012 Assembly elections from Chaprauli seat in Baghpat.

“Delhi police is trying to implicate me in the case on UP police’s direction. I had gone to Delhi on the following date, but only after the violence had ended. I did not take part in violence,” said Rathi.

He added that, “I did not go to Delhi to get my statement recorded, and will take the next step after consulting my close friends.”

However, police said no such notices have been served to any person from Muzaffarnagar and Shamli yet. Both Assistant Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, Arpit Vijayvargiya and Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Sukirti Mahadev have denied that Delhi police has issued summons to any person from these two districts.