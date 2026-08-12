Jantar Mantar Season 2 very soon, says CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and national convener Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced that the outfit will soon begin the next phase of its agitation, describing it as “Season 2” of its Jantar Mantar protest.
Addressing reporters, Dipke said the CJP had received repeated questions on social media about when the next phase of the Jantar Mantar protest would begin. “Many people have been asking on Instagram when Season 2 of Jantar Mantar will begin. I want to make it clear that Season 2 is going to start very soon,” he said amid loud cheers from the crowd.
Dipke’s announcement, made outside a banquet hall in Delhi’s Naraina, came after a scheduled volunteers’ meeting was cancelled at the last minute.
The announcement followed the CJP’s allegation that it was prevented from holding its volunteers’ meeting in Delhi. Dipke claimed that the hall management cancelled the booking when members arrived at the venue.
He further alleged that several other venue owners in the area had also declined to host the meeting after being intimidated against providing space to the CJP.
“We were scheduled to hold our volunteers’ meeting in Delhi today, but we were not allowed to hold it,” Dipke said. “We were told that there was pressure on the hall management and that they could not give us the venue. People are afraid to provide us with a place to meet. We are being stopped from holding a meeting, but no amount of pressure or threats will scare us,” he added.
Dipke alleged that the pressure was being exerted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), though no evidence supporting the allegation was provided.
The cancelled meeting came days after the CJP announced its national team, with Dipke named as national convener as the organisation works to build its structure following a massive protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
The CJP had earlier led a 36-day protest over the NEET paper leak issue. The agitation eventually resulted in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister.
The protest drew participation from students and young volunteers from different parts of the country and received support from opposition leaders.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and subsequently began an indefinite hunger strike. He was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated.
The CJP ended its nationwide protest on July 25 following talks with the government.
Earlier, police action during a march towards Parliament on July 20 had drawn criticism from opposition parties, including the Congress. The issue also contributed to disruptions and deadlocks in Parliament.