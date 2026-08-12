Jantar Mantar Season 2 very soon, says CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke

Addressing reporters, Abhijeet Dipke said the CJP had received repeated questions on social media about when the next phase of the Jantar Mantar protest would begin.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 09:21 PM IST
cjp, jantar mantar protest, cjp protest, abhijeet dipke,Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and team members Saurav Das and Ratna Singh address the media, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo enhanced using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and national convener Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced that the outfit will soon begin the next phase of its agitation, describing it as “Season 2” of its Jantar Mantar protest.

Addressing reporters, Dipke said the CJP had received repeated questions on social media about when the next phase of the Jantar Mantar protest would begin. “Many people have been asking on Instagram when Season 2 of Jantar Mantar will begin. I want to make it clear that Season 2 is going to start very soon,” he said amid loud cheers from the crowd.

Dipke’s announcement, made outside a banquet hall in Delhi’s Naraina, came after a scheduled volunteers’ meeting was cancelled at the last minute.

CJP alleges pressure over Delhi meeting venue

The announcement followed the CJP’s allegation that it was prevented from holding its volunteers’ meeting in Delhi. Dipke claimed that the hall management cancelled the booking when members arrived at the venue.

Also read | Engineer, lawyer, CAs: Meet the 12 members leading Cockroach Janta Party

He further alleged that several other venue owners in the area had also declined to host the meeting after being intimidated against providing space to the CJP.

“We were scheduled to hold our volunteers’ meeting in Delhi today, but we were not allowed to hold it,” Dipke said. “We were told that there was pressure on the hall management and that they could not give us the venue. People are afraid to provide us with a place to meet. We are being stopped from holding a meeting, but no amount of pressure or threats will scare us,” he added.

Dipke alleged that the pressure was being exerted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), though no evidence supporting the allegation was provided.

Story continues below this ad

The cancelled meeting came days after the CJP announced its national team, with Dipke named as national convener as the organisation works to build its structure following a massive protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest

The CJP had earlier led a 36-day protest over the NEET paper leak issue. The agitation eventually resulted in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister.

Also Read | Express Interview | Student activist Neha Bora on ‘anti-national’ tag, Umar Khalid and whether she will fight polls

The protest drew participation from students and young volunteers from different parts of the country and received support from opposition leaders.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and subsequently began an indefinite hunger strike. He was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated.

Story continues below this ad

The CJP ended its nationwide protest on July 25 following talks with the government.

Earlier, police action during a march towards Parliament on July 20 had drawn criticism from opposition parties, including the Congress. The issue also contributed to disruptions and deadlocks in Parliament.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments