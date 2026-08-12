Jantar Mantar Season 2 very soon, says CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and team members Saurav Das and Ratna Singh address the media, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo enhanced using AI)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and national convener Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced that the outfit will soon begin the next phase of its agitation, describing it as “Season 2” of its Jantar Mantar protest.

Addressing reporters, Dipke said the CJP had received repeated questions on social media about when the next phase of the Jantar Mantar protest would begin. “Many people have been asking on Instagram when Season 2 of Jantar Mantar will begin. I want to make it clear that Season 2 is going to start very soon,” he said amid loud cheers from the crowd.

Dipke’s announcement, made outside a banquet hall in Delhi’s Naraina, came after a scheduled volunteers’ meeting was cancelled at the last minute.