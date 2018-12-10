Jannayak Janata Party: Ajay Chautala faction unveils new party

Less than a month after a split in Haryana’s main opposition party, the INLD, following infighting in the Chautala family, former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala’s grandson and MP Dushyant Chautala Sunday floated a new political outfit — the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

The formation of the new party is fallout of a two-month long power struggle between Chautalas after hooting against Om Prakash Chautala’s younger son, Abhay Chautala, during a rally held at Gohana town of Sonipat on October 7. Dushyant and his brother Digvijay Chautala were blamed for indiscipline in the Gohana rally and were subsequently expelled from the INLD and when their father, Ajay Chautala, stood by them, he also faced the same action.

On Sunday, amid cheers from thousands of supporters at a rally held at Jind town of Haryana, Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala announced formation of a new party.

“Many people ask why we have given this name (Jannayak Janata Party). By joining hands with public, we have formed it to work on the principles of Jannayak Chaudhary Devi Lal,” said Dushyant Chautala, who is elder son of Ajay Chautala. Former Deputy Prime Minister late Devi Lal followers refer to him as `Jan Nayak’ in Haryana. During Sunday’s rally, supporters repeatedly raised slogans of “Dushyant-Dushyant” while projecting him their Chief Ministerial candidate.

In the absence of Om Prakash Chautala, who along with Ajay Chautala is currently lodged at Delhi’s Tihar jail in connection with junior basic teachers (JBT) scam, his younger son Abhay Chautala is looking after the INLD organisation. After hooting against Abhay Chautala at the Gohana rally, Om Prakash Chautala threw his weight behind Abhay Chautala in the family feud. Later, during a rally at Jind on November 17, Ajay Chautala decision to leave the INLD and form a new party was announced.

Despite his expulsion from the party, Dushyant Chautala Sunday in the rally raised slogans of “Om Prakash Chautala Jindabad”. “Nobody can take Om Prakash Chautala out of our hearts,” he said.

New party’s flag will have green colour’s predominance and remaining one-fourth part will have yellow colour. The party says that green colour is symbol of prosperity, greenery and security while light yellow colour symbolises liberalisation and energy. Dushyant also announced that they would retain colour of their pagri (turban) as green, which is symbol of followers of Chaudhary Devi Lal in Haryana. It’s believed that like his uncle Abhay Chautala, Dushyant Chautala is also relying on the legacy of Devi Lal and Om Prakash Chautala. Out of INLD’s 18 sitting MLAs, as many as three legislators, including Dushyant’s mother Naina Chautala, have already joined the new faction.

Meanwhile, Abhay Chautala faction Sunday held meeting of state and national body of the INLD in Chandigarh which was attended by senior party leaders including its several MLAs. Addressing the meeting, Abhay Chautala announced that they would hold a big rally in Kurukshetra on February 17 ahead of Lok Sabha polls which will be addressed by Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala. “Everybody is not capable of floating a political party and then continue with it,” said Abhay Chautala while commenting on the formation of new party by his nephew, Dushyant Chautala, and giving reference of such efforts in past in the state.