Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son Samir Dwivedi joins BJP

Samir Dwivedi joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP general secretary Arun Singh.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: February 4, 2020 3:23:23 pm
Janardan Dwivedi is a senior Congress leader and was general secretary of the party for a decade.

Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son Samir Dwivedi on Tuesday joined the BJP.

Samir Dwivedi joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP general secretary Arun Singh.

Samir Dwivedi’s father, Janardan Dwivedi is a senior Congress leader and was general secretary of the party for a decade.

“I am joining a political party for the first time… I chose the BJP as I was inspired by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Samir Dwivedi said.

In past, Janardan Dwivedi has shared the stage with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a religious event.

