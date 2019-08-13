Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s bust vandalised in Rajasthan

A bust of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was found vandalised in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, police said on Monday.

A case was registered against unidentified accused in this connection, they said.

Some unidentified persons vandalised the bust of Mookerjee installed at the Ummed Sagar crossing in Shahpura police station area of the district on Sunday night, Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar said.

A delegation of BJP workers met the Bhilwara SP on Monday and presented a memorandum demanding arrest of the accused at the earliest.

Kumar said the matter is being probed and the law and order situation is being monitored.