Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill gets Lok Sabha nod: ‘It was Colonial thought to punish everything’

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2026, which amends 80 Central Acts to decriminalise offences and replace them with graded civil penalties, by a voice vote. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 27.

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During the debate, Opposition members questioned the move to convert criminal liability into a penalty, which makes it “easy” for corporations to get away with a fine. They added if the Bill is passed, it would take away the work of the courts and hand it over to the bureaucracy.

Replying to the debate, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal wondered whether the number of court cases should be decreased or increased, adding that the Bill was a move to move from punishment (dand) to justice (nyay).