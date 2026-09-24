Jan Suraaj leader shot at 5 times in Patna, Prashant Kishor rushes to hospital

Former Patna Municipal Corporation councillor and Jan Suraaj Party leader Anil Yadav was shot at inside his residence in the Buddha Colony police station area of central Patna on Wednesday evening, with police confirming he suffered multiple bullet injuries. He was initially taken to Udayan Hospital on Boring Road and later shifted to Medanta Hospital for further treatment.

Patna SDPO-1 (Law and Order) Krishna Murari Prasad said police received information about the shooting around 7.30 pm. Yadav, who has served as a ward councillor four times, was sitting in the basement of his apartment when the attack took place, police said. His wife is the current councillor from Ward No. 24.

“Four to five bullets have hit him. Two injuries are on his legs, and one is in the lower abdomen. An attempt is being made to remove the bullet lodged in the abdomen. His condition is stable at present. We are investigating all aspects of the case,” Prasad said.

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According to the officer, Yadav told police that three men riding a motorcycle arrived while he was sitting in the lower basement and opened fire. The identity of the attackers and the motive were not immediately clear.

Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas as part of the investigation. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also been deployed to collect necessary evidence from the spot.

The local MLA from Bankipur and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor reached Udayan Hospital and was present when Yadav was shifted to Medanta. He said, “Anil Yadav has suffered four bullet injuries. I pray to God that he gets well soon.”

Kishor also questioned the state government over Bihar’s law-and-order situation, asking what the government’s repeated references to protecting the state from “jungle raj” meant if such an attack could occur in Patna.

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“If this is not jungle raj, then what is it?” he asked, saying Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary, the police administration and the state’s policing system should answer for the incident.

Kishor alleged that in several places, police stations were effectively controlled by liquor and sand mafias and criminals rather than political and administrative authorities. He also questioned the government’s inability to appoint a full-time Director General of Police, saying Bihar was a large state and the DGP was on long leave, with another officer holding charge.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav also reached Medanta and met Yadav and his family.

“Someone shot after entering the house. This is not an ordinary incident. The administration must take complete cognisance of it and whoever is responsible should be given the strictest punishment,” Yadav said.

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He alleged that the government was concerned about Bihar primarily during elections and accused it of allowing caste-based targeting and using caste and religion to deflect attention from its failures.

“If people in Patna are not safe, then where will the people of Bihar be safe?” he said, adding, “Bihar is running on God’s mercy.”

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that “criminals protected by those in power” had opened fire on Anil Yadav inside his apartment. He further alleged that a “gunda raj” had been established in Bihar and criticised the government’s handling of law and order.

Independent MP from Purnea Pappu Yadav also visited Medanta to meet the victim‘s family. He pointed out that the shooting took place in Mandiri, barely 1.5-2 km from the Chief Minister’s residence, and asked how safe ordinary people could feel if armed assailants could enter a residence and open fire in such close proximity to the seat of government.

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“How safe will the common man be? How many killings will it take for these killings to stop? How long before our daughters can move freely to schools, colleges, hostels, temples, water parks? Don’t children have the right to move around freely? Will Bihar not become like Mumbai?” he said.