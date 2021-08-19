Jan Ashirwad Yatra: Anurag Thakur gets loud welcome on maiden visit to Himachal as Central minister

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday began his party’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ for Himachal Pradesh from Chandigarh and said the Modi government’s policies will be taken to people.

Thakur, who represents Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur constituency in Lok Sabha, will undertake the five-day yatra across four Lok Sabha segments, covering more than 600km.

Thakur’s ‘yatra’ started from Chandigarh’s Himachal Bhawan on Thursday where party leaders and workers from Himachal Pradesh welcomed him. It then moved towards Parwanoo, Dharampur, and Solan.

The minister, who holds charge of the Information & Broadcast, as well as Youth Affairs & Sports departments in the Union government, was accorded a rousing reception by BJP workers, as he entered Himachal through Parwanoo on Thursday morning — his first visit since being sworn-in as a Central minister.

At Parwanoo, Himachal Health and Family Welfare Minister, Rajiv Saijal, welcomed Thakur amid the deafening rumble of dhols and nagaras as well as the chaos of slogans, like “Anurag ji ko Jai Shri Ram”, and “Kaun Aaya, Kaun Aaya, Sher Aaya, Sher Aaya”, being raised by BJP supporters, most of who threw Covid caution to the wind by flouting social-distancing norms and not wearing a mask.

Addressing a public gathering later, Thakur took potshots at the Congress and said, “Congress ka sadak se sansad tak ek hi agenda hai, arajkata, arajkta, aur aralkata (Congress has only one agenda from the road to parliament and that is anarchy and only anarchy).”

He added that the present Cabinet chosen by the Prime Minister was the youngest to date and the Congress has not been able to come to terms with the popularity of Prime Minister Modi and hence had only one target — making noise and hampering the proceedings of the Parliament.

Later, while addressing rallies during his yatra, Thakur thanked the people who came to bless the party even in the rain. He said that with the blessings of the people, the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra will continue uninterrupted, no matter how many obstacles are put in their way.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is a party of workers and each worker is the strong base of the party. Today, the respect and blessings I received from all the workers of the party during this yatra was overwhelming and it has made me emotional,” he said

Thakur’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra had crawled to Shogi by 6 PM, the time this report was filed.

(With PTI Inputs)