Father of Jamui molestation accused arrested in 2003 double murder case

The father of Nandan Yadav, one of the key accused in the alleged molestation and harassment of two minor students in Jamui, has been arrested in connection with an alleged murder case, police said.

The accused, identified as Ganauri Yadav, was arrested in a case registered in connection with a double murder dating back to April 3, 2003. A total of 11 people were named in the case, of whom Ganauri Yadav was the only accused who had remained outside jail, while the others were out on bail, a police source said.

According to police, Ganauri Yadav was named in the 2003 murder of two brothers in Pratappur village and had been absconding since the incident. Police arrested him from Pratappur and produced him before a court, which subsequently remanded him to judicial custody.

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Police said the two brothers, DP Yadav and Pune Yadav, were allegedly killed on April 3, 2003, following a dispute related to a contract work issue in Pratappur village under the Town police station area. After the killings, the victims’ mother, Sansari Devi, filed an FIR at the Town police station, naming Ganauri Yadav as one of the accused.

Ganauri Yadav faces allegations of murder, rioting and unlawful assembly, along with a charge under the Arms Act. The arrest comes a day after his 25-year-old son Nandan was injured in a police encounter while being pursued in connection with the Jamui molestation case.

Nandan was shot in the right leg, with police saying he was injured in a shootout after he had fired at a raiding team during a search in the riverbed area outside a village early Tuesday.

Police had launched raids after videos of the alleged incident involving the two minors circulated on social media. The victims, a boy and a girl, had gone on a scooter ride after tuition to the hilly outskirts of Jamui, where they were allegedly surrounded and assaulted. The girl was allegedly molested.

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Police identified Nandan as the man seen in one of the videos with his face covered, allegedly grabbing the girl, lifting her and running away.

Another accused, Hareram Yadav, was also injured during the police operation. Police sources said he was also named in a case from October 2025, along with Nandan’s brother Kundan.

“They had allegedly stopped a person, assaulted him at gunpoint and took 2 lakh and a gold chain from the victim,” the source said, adding that he was booked for wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, theft, and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.

On Tuesday, police said Hareram was apprehended after attempting to flee and subsequently told investigators that Nandan had gone towards the river and was hiding in a patch of grass and bushes.

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According to police, the search team subsequently cordoned off the area where Nandan was hiding. Police said he opened fire when the team approached, prompting them to retaliate in self-defence. A country-made pistol was recovered from him, police said.

According to sources, the investigation revealed that Nandan and Hareram were involved in illegal sand and liquor smuggling, and that their past criminal records were being checked.

The molestation case was registered after police took suo motu cognisance of the videos. The girl’s statement was subsequently recorded at her residence by a woman assistant sub-inspector. The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a special investigation team was constituted under the Jamui Sub-Divisional Police Officer to investigate the case.

Police had earlier apprehended three juveniles in connection with the incident.

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The Jamui Cyber Police Station also registered a case over the circulation of videos on social media, flagging as many as 120 social media profiles.

“Three social media users allegedly involved in circulating the material have been arrested,” one police officer said.