Jamui molestation accused may have links to sand, liquor smuggling mafia, police say

Security personnel carry an accused allegedly involved in the harassment of a boy and a girl by the roadside, after he was shot in leg during a police encounter, in Jamui (PTI Photo)

Before Nandan Yadav, the key accused in the alleged molestation and harassment of two minors in Jamui, was shot in the leg during an encounter with police early Tuesday, officials had received a tip-off about his location, and his accomplice had further pinpointed where he was.

Police have identified Nandan as the man seen in one of the videos with his face covered, grabbing the girl, lifting her and running away while touching her inappropriately.

His accomplice, Hareram Yadav, was also injured hours earlier on Tuesday morning, officials said. Both men, aged 25, are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Deputy Inspector General of Munger Range Rakesh Kumar confirmed the developments to The Indian Express.