Jamui molestation accused may have links to sand, liquor smuggling mafia, police say

He was shot in the leg during a police encounter after his accomplice shared his location on Tuesday

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaSep 23, 2026 07:57 AM IST
Bihar Security personnel carry an accused allegedly involved in the harassment of a boy and a girl by the roadside, after he was shot in leg during a police encounter, in JamuiSecurity personnel carry an accused allegedly involved in the harassment of a boy and a girl by the roadside, after he was shot in leg during a police encounter, in Jamui (PTI Photo)
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Before Nandan Yadav, the key accused in the alleged molestation and harassment of two minors in Jamui, was shot in the leg during an encounter with police early Tuesday, officials had received a tip-off about his location, and his accomplice had further pinpointed where he was.

Police have identified Nandan as the man seen in one of the videos with his face covered, grabbing the girl, lifting her and running away while touching her inappropriately.

His accomplice, Hareram Yadav, was also injured hours earlier on Tuesday morning, officials said. Both men, aged 25, are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Deputy Inspector General of Munger Range Rakesh Kumar confirmed the developments to The Indian Express.

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According to Jamui police, teams had been conducting raids since Monday after videos of the incident involving the minor boy and girl circulated widely on social media.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal said police received information around 5 am on Tuesday that the two main accused were hiding at the riverbed outside Pratappur village. “When the raiding team cordoned off the area, the accused tried to flee after seeing the police. He fell several times while being chased and sustained injuries, following which he was caught by the police,” Dayal said. The man identified himself as Hareram Yadav of Pratappur.

During questioning, Hareram allegedly told investigators that Nandan had fled towards the river and was hiding in a patch of kans grass and bushes. Police then cordoned off the area and launched a search, during which Nandan allegedly opened fire when the team approached. “The police retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused suffered a gunshot injury to his right leg,” an officer said.

Police said Nandan works as a tractor driver in the area and that a country-made pistol was recovered from him. “We are investigating its source and procurement and whether it was used in any other crime. As per the preliminary probe, the two accused appear to have links to illegal sand and liquor smuggling. We are checking their criminal records, if any,” an officer said.

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A source said videos and photographs purportedly showing Nandan consuming liquor were also found on his social media accounts. Police are examining the locations shown in the material, the source said, as alcohol is prohibited in Bihar and the activity could attract relevant charges.

The development came a day after police apprehended three juveniles in connection with the incident. The victims, a boy and a girl who are both school students, had gone for a scooter ride after tuition to the hilly outskirts of Jamui, where they were allegedly surrounded by these individuals. The two were assaulted, and the girl was allegedly molested.

The victims remain traumatised, officials said, making extended questioning difficult. “We are trying to ascertain the detailed information from all sources and file the chargesheet at the earliest. We will try our best to ensure a speedy trial,” the officer said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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