‘Don’t separate us’: Couple found dead on Jharkhand railway track after Instagram video

The bodies of a young interfaith couple were found on a railway track in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district on Saturday morning. The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain under investigation.

The deceased were identified as Rocky Kumar Mandal, 20, and Nazia Khatoon, 18, residents of Ringochingo village under Karmatand police station limits. Police said their bodies were found near the local railway water tank.

Karmatand police station in-charge Alakh Nath Chaubey said the couple, who had reportedly been in a relationship for a few years, had left their homes on Friday evening to visit a fair.

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According to the officer, the two later visited a temple. A video purportedly posted on Instagram and attributed to Rocky shows the couple with one hand each tied together with a blue cloth. The post also carries a message asking villagers not to separate them.