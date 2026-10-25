‘Don’t separate us’: Couple found dead on Jharkhand railway track after Instagram video

The couple, who were reportedly in a relationship for years, had faced family opposition; police are investigating the circumstances of their deaths

Written by: Shubham Tigga
3 min readRanchiUpdated: Oct 25, 2026 07:16 PM IST
The deceased were identified as Rocky Kumar Mandal, 20, and Nazia Khatoon, 18, residents of Ringochingo village under Karmatand police station limits.The deceased were identified as Rocky Kumar Mandal, 20, and Nazia Khatoon, 18, residents of Ringochingo village under Karmatand police station limits.
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The bodies of a young interfaith couple were found on a railway track in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district on Saturday morning. The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain under investigation.

The deceased were identified as Rocky Kumar Mandal, 20, and Nazia Khatoon, 18, residents of Ringochingo village under Karmatand police station limits. Police said their bodies were found near the local railway water tank.

Karmatand police station in-charge Alakh Nath Chaubey said the couple, who had reportedly been in a relationship for a few years, had left their homes on Friday evening to visit a fair.

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According to the officer, the two later visited a temple. A video purportedly posted on Instagram and attributed to Rocky shows the couple with one hand each tied together with a blue cloth. The post also carries a message asking villagers not to separate them.

“Main gaonwalon ko abhi bol raha hoon ki yah bandhan kabhi alag mat karna. Hum logo ko jahan bhi dafnana ho ya kuch bhi karna ho, ek saath karna (I’m telling all the villagers one thing: do not separate this bond of ours. Wherever you bury us or whatever you do, do it together), the message accompanying the post reads,” he said.

“The circumstances leading to their deaths are still being examined. We have no information about the couple getting married legally. However, the boy might have applied vermilion on the girl’s forehead, as a photograph on social media suggests,” Inspector Chaubey said.

A case had been registered as an unnatural death, and the post-mortem examination had been completed, the officer said, adding that the bodies had been handed over to their families.

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A villager from Ringochingo, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express that the couple’s families had opposed their relationship and that members of both religious communities had held a meeting around two years ago after learning about it. He said the meeting ended with a decision that the two should marry, but their families did not agree to the proposal.

“The villagers subsequently asked the families to ensure that the two stopped communicating with each other,” he said, adding that Nazia was later married to another man the following year.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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