In Jamtara, an Elder’s Club where senior citizens get some company, a voice — and tea on call

In December last year, Panchu Mandal, who is in his mid-70s, was told about the construction of a building in his block targeted solely for the recreation of the elderly (aged 60 and above). He was confused and he walked from his village in the Narayanpur block of Jamtara district in Jharkhand to the block’s headquarters to find a yellow painted building with an attached play area for children. He could not understand the writing on the top of the building: ‘Elder’s Club’. He was told that the ‘Sarkar’ (government) had made a place for people like him where they may gather at any time, barring during the night, and enjoy each other’s company.

Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis

As he entered the building, he found books, newspapers, a refrigerator, board games, a television, a sofa, a drinking water facility — all for use for people like him. Tears rolled down his cheeks. After spending an hour in the evening, he had found people his age sharing common problems of happiness and grief.

Later in the evening, he shared how his son and daughter-in-law had neglected him in the last few months and how he was not even given enough food to eat. A meeting of the Club members ensued. Mandal’s family was summoned and they were made aware of his grief. His son promised to take better care of him.

“Takleef hota tha aur jo dikkat hota tha bole hum yahan par, ab ghar mein khana peena milta hai.Yahan par aakar acha lagta hai (I shared my worries with the Club members, and now I get food at home. I feel good coming to the Club),” said a happy Panchu Mandal as he sat surrounded by more than 20 members of the Elder’s Club.

Each member had a story to tell. One person had found a place to recite his poems dealing with nostalgia while some others engaged in plain conversations about their family, grandchildren and health. A few said they now understood various religions better, thanks to the diverse set of people who were part of this Club.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Jamtara has a population of nine lakh and roughly 10 per cent are people above 60 years of age. Narayanpur block is not the only one with an Elder’s Club. Five more blocks of Jamtara district have also got an Elder’s Club. The district administration, which had previously converted 118 dilapidated government buildings across the district into libraries, has now turned another six non-functional and run-down buildings into these clubs for the elderly. On average, repairs cost Rs 3-3.5 lakh per building. The administration financed this by using the funds provided by the Fifteenth Finance Commission. All other amenities have been crowdsourced.

At the Elder’s Club of Narayanpur, each member has voluntarily decided to help out in running the Club. For example, some help out by cleaning up the place while some others water the plants etc. Some women can often be found watching TV — spiritual shows are a distinct favourite. It makes them very happy as none of them can afford a TV in their homes. There is no food, but tea is available on call.

People from different economic layers, castes and religions come to this space. They exchange ideas, seek help, and make new friends. This has had a salutary impact on their mental health.

Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz said that the basic idea was to create a space like the ‘Elder’s Club’ in every block of the district to deal with the loneliness, depression and other mental health issues that often accompany old age.

“We wanted to provide a place for dignified ageing. Now there’s a club in each of the six blocks (of the district). These clubs also serve as an interface between the elderly and the government to deal with issues such as pension and health care among others,” said Mumtaz.

“Beyond this, we have also directed the officials to keep a list of problems being faced by any senior citizen in their panchayat, and approach us whenever anyone is mistreated or in need of something,” he said.

He highlights how everyone — not just the government — came together to make this initiative a success. “For example, indoor games were contributed by the government officials, TV sets were bought by the local businessmen and refrigerators were donated by local fuel pump dealers in our district,” he said.

Like Panchu Mandal, many face similar problems. In Mandal’s case, the matter was solved in one meeting. But in the case of some other members, stricter and more formal methods had to be employed.

For instance, 75-year old Dhananjay Mandal, who belongs to the Nala Block’s Club and suffers from kidney disease, apprised the Jamtara Sub Divisional Officer in December that Mandal’s son had separated him from his wife. Mandal pleaded for food and maintenance of peace at the household and also demanded money that his son owed him. On January 31, a meeting, headed by officials, was convened in Nala’s Club. It was decided that Mandal’s son will pay back the money in four installments. A settlement deed was signed. Mandal says he cannot thank the officials enough and that he is at ‘peace’ now.

Some of these grievances are still being resolved. For example, Bisherwar Mandal, part of Karmatand Elder’s Club, filed an application explaining how his nephew, whom Mandal raised after the death of the nephew’s parents, had forced Mandal out of his own house.

“I hope the officials will reach a conclusion soon, but (in the meantime) the Elder’s Club has given an old man like me an avenue to voice my problem,” said Mandal.

For many others, joining the club was simply about gaining a new lease of life.

Inside the Jamtara Elder’s Club, 64-year-old Fani Bhushan Mishra is cracking jokes on his ‘newly made friends’ while playing a board game. He said that he used to sit in his home worrying about the next day, but since joining the Club he has made new friends and feels engaged.

Recently, one of the Justices of the Jharkhand High Court visited the club.

“We never imagined we would be able to meet someone like him. I can’t explain how our lives have been refreshed. Hamara longevity badh gaya hai (Our life span seems to have increased).”