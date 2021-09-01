Jamshedpur: Two men say ‘stripped, made to have sex’ at police station; cop denies

Two men from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand have alleged that they were “stripped naked” at a city police station, allegedly asked by policemen to have sexual intercourse with each other, and when they refused, were “beaten and threatened to be sent to Afghanistan”, ostensibly during questioning on August 26 in connection with a case of kidnapping registered two days before that.

The men — Mohammad Arzoo and Mohammad Aurangzeb — have alleged in a complaint filed with Jamshedpur SSP that were torture by seven police personnel at Kadma police station, including station in-charge Manoj Kumar Thakur, who has denied the allegations.

The complaint was filed on August 27.

The duo’s medical report at MGM Hospital, generated at 2 am on August 27, stated “alleged case of assault”. They were prescribed medicines. Aurangzeb was recommended a CT scan of the brain.

Jamshedpur SSP Tamil Vanan did not comment on the issue.

Stating that the two were called for questioning in connection with a kidnapping case, Thakur said, “I don’t know why they are levelling such allegations. They were called for questioning and were later asked to go.”

DIG, Kolhan Range, Assem Vikrant Minz and Jamshedpur DC Suraj Kumar did not respond to calls and messages for comment.

Arzoo and Aurangzeb stated in the signed complaint: “…After being stripped naked, I (Arzoo) was asked to have sexual intercourse with (Aurangzeb) and one other (person). Upon refusal, they started beating us and threatened to send us to Afghanistan…”

Arzoo told The Indian Express that police picked him up on August 24 night. “Aurangzeb was scared with the news that I was beaten on the first day; so he fled. Police brought his father for questioning, after which Aurangzeb came to the police station. Then we were tortured on August 26…”

Aurangzeb said they were finally let off late August 26 evening.