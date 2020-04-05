Jamshedpur: 5 held for spreading online rumour on Tabligh event

The messages were attempts to spread rumours by citing the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi, in mid-March, the police said. (File) The messages were attempts to spread rumours by citing the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi, in mid-March, the police said. (File)

Five people have been arrested in Jamshedpur over the last two days for allegedly posting social media messages that are offensive, inflammatory messages and flame religious hatred, the police said on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Rakesh Sahu, Baldev Singh, Ramnarayan Singh, Mumtaz Khan and Khalid Majid. They were booked under IT Act and under IPC Sections 188, 295(A) and 120(B).

Jamshedpur SSP Anoop Birtharay said: “After reports that many people who attended the Nizamuddin congregation have tested positive for coronavirus, some people are posting inflammatory messages and spreading rumour on social media. We have arrested five people. We are tracking social media posts very closely and will put all such persons into jail.”

Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said they are yet to ascertain the number of people from the state who attended the Nizamuddin congregation.

On March 30, the state police’s Special Branch had sent out a list of 40 people who had ostensibly taken part in the Nizamuddin congregation and had returned to Jharkhand. But after many district officials said many people in the list had not moved out on the given dates, senior officers later conceded that the list was not completely accurate.

In some districts, deputy commissioners (DCs) have used that list to identify people who had visited Nizamuddin.

East Singh-bhum DC Ravi Shankar Shukla said: “From the list we contacted people, who claimed they have not visited. But we got details from him (one person in the Special Branch list) about others who had gone. We did contact-tracing and have put 58 people in quarantine.”

