Now Jammu University orders audit of all books on its premises

The university asked teaching departments and the library in charge to ensure that no books or other printed material are purchased from these authors or publishers. (File image)

The University of Jammu on Wednesday ordered a “comprehensive audit and inspection” of all its libraries, offices and digital repositories to ensure that “no book or publication containing anti-national, separatist or objectionable content exists within the campus”.

In a circular issued by the Registrar, the university asked all rectors, directors and heads of teaching departments, as well as the in-charge librarian of the Dhanvantri Library, to establish a “robust mechanism” to ensure that no books, journals, magazines or other publications containing anti-national, separatist or objectionable content are procured, distributed or made available in their offices, departments or libraries.

Seeking submission of compliance reports to the University Registrar, the circular said a committee would be constituted to formulate a comprehensive standard operating procedure for the procurement of books and academic materials.