Jammu: Two govt employees suspended for joining protests against killing of RSS leader

Two state government employees, who among hundreds of protesters ransacked the office of Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner the Saturday, were suspended Sunday by the district administration on charges of grave misconduct.

Identified as Satya Bushan Sharma, a teacher at state government rune Girls Higher Secondary School, Kishtwar, and Tilak Raj, Forester in Nagseni Range, Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh ordered that both shall remain attached with the officer of Chief Education Officer and Divisional Forest Officer at Kishtwar, respectively. He also appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Pawan Kumar Parihar, as enquiry officer for conducting a detailed enquiry into the matter and asked him to furnish his report within next 15 days.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters, including women, held demonstration inside the office complex of Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner in protest over the failure of police in apprehending those responsible for the killing of RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO inside the district hospital recently. Raising slogans against state government, protestors ransacked the office of Deputy Commissioner breaking its window panels, doors and damaging office record. They also damaged with d screen of some official vehicles parked inside the complex.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, a d Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, M K Sinha, visited Kishtwar and co vented a joint meeting of both the civil and police officials to review law and order situation. Army and CRPF officials were also present at the meeting.