Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Train number, travel time, stoppages, timings

Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat train:Indian Railways (IR) is set to commence commercial operations of the Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express on Saturday, May 2. The extended service, earlier operating between Katra and Srinagar, was flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday morning. The train is being operated and maintained by Northern Railway (NR) zone.
Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Train number, Route, Travel time
A total of four Vande Bharat services (2 pairs of trains) will be operating between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar. These are: train numbers 26401/26402 and 26404/26403. It will take 04:50 hrs to cover a distance of around 270 km.
During its journey between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar, train numbers 26401/26402 and 26404/26403 will halt at three railway stations enroute. These are: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK), Riasi and Banihal.
The Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will operate with a 20-coach composition, comprising two types of coaches: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.
Train number 26401/26402 will run on all days of the week except Tuesday, while train number 26404/26403 will operate on all days except Wednesday.
Jammu Tawi to Srinagar Vande Bharat train: Timings
The first service (Train No. 26401) departs Jammu Tawi at 6:20 AM will arrive at Srinagar at 11:10 AM. On its return journey, train number 26402 will leave Srinagar at 2:00 PM and reaches Jammu Tawi by 6:50 PM.
The second service (Train No. 26404) will depart Srinagar at 8:00 AM and arrives at Jammu Tawi by 12:40 PM. Its return (Train No. 26403) departs Jammu Tawi at 1:20 PM and reaches Srinagar by 6:00 PM.
Jammu Tawi – Srinagar Train Timetable
All 4 services | w.e.f. 02 May 2026 | Via Katra, Reasi & Banihal
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More