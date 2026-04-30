Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Train number, travel time, stoppages, timings

The Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train will be operated and maintained by Northern Railway (NR) zone. (Image: NR/Enhanced with AI)

Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat train: Indian Railways (IR) is set to commence commercial operations of the Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express on Saturday, May 2. The extended service, earlier operating between Katra and Srinagar, was flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday morning. The train is being operated and maintained by Northern Railway (NR) zone.

Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Train number, Route, Travel time

A total of four Vande Bharat services (2 pairs of trains) will be operating between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar. These are: train numbers 26401/26402 and 26404/26403. It will take 04:50 hrs to cover a distance of around 270 km.

Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat train: Stoppages

During its journey between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar, train numbers 26401/26402 and 26404/26403 will halt at three railway stations enroute. These are: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK), Riasi and Banihal.