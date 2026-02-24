Jammu to Srinagar in 5 Hours: Direct Vande Bharat service to launch March 1 with massive capacity upgrade

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
From March 1, the Vande Bharat Express will run between Jammu and Srinagar.
The decision to extend the existing Katra–Srinagar railway line up to Jammu, according to railway officials, has been taken keeping in mind the increasing demand and convenience of passengers. The move will make travel between Jammu and Srinagar more accessible, officials said.
“Keeping in mind the increasing demand and convenience of passengers, the Railway Administration is extending the service of Vande Bharat Train No. 26401/26402 from Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra to Jammu, effective March 1,” said an official spokesperson of the Northern Railways here.
The primary objective is to provide better connectivity to Kashmir and improved facilities for both tourists and locals. This will provide a boost to tourism and business activities in the region, he added.
Vande Bharat Train No. 26401 will depart from Jammu at 06:15 AM and arrive in Srinagar at 11:15 AM. En route, the train will stop at Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra, Reasi, and Banihal railway stations.
On the return journey, Vande Bharat Train No. 26402 will depart from Srinagar at 1:40 PM and arrive in Jammu in the evening. The en-route stoppages will be the same as those for Train No. 26401.
The Vande Bharat Train previously operated with eight coaches. However, starting March 1, the train will operate with 20 coaches, providing greater passenger convenience. This will allow more passengers to avail of the Vande Bharat Train.
Speaking on the extension of the Vande Bharat train service, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said: “Keeping in mind the growing demand and convenience of passengers, the Railways has decided to extend the Vande Bharat train and increase its capacity, providing better connectivity. This train will travel from Jammu to Srinagar in approximately 4.55 hours. Previously, the train used to carry approximately 530 passengers with eight coaches. Currently, with 20 coaches, over 1,440 passengers will be able to travel. Passengers are requested to obtain detailed timetables and ticket booking information from the Railways’ official website, IRCTC.”
