Jammu to Srinagar in 5 Hours: Direct Vande Bharat service to launch March 1 with massive capacity upgrade

Vande Bharat Train No. 26401 will depart from Jammu at 06:15 AM and arrive in Srinagar at 11:15 AM. (File Photo)

From March 1, the Vande Bharat Express will run between Jammu and Srinagar.

The decision to extend the existing Katra–Srinagar railway line up to Jammu, according to railway officials, has been taken keeping in mind the increasing demand and convenience of passengers. The move will make travel between Jammu and Srinagar more accessible, officials said.

“Keeping in mind the increasing demand and convenience of passengers, the Railway Administration is extending the service of Vande Bharat Train No. 26401/26402 from Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra to Jammu, effective March 1,” said an official spokesperson of the Northern Railways here.

The primary objective is to provide better connectivity to Kashmir and improved facilities for both tourists and locals. This will provide a boost to tourism and business activities in the region, he added.