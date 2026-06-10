Rail connectivity in Kashmir: Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train to stop at Anantnag soon

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train is set to get a new stoppage at Anantnag in Kashmir soon. The move comes after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday to review ongoing railway projects and discuss future initiatives aimed at boosting economic growth in the Union Territory.

According to Northern Railway, during the high-level meeting, a decision was reached to introduce a commercial stoppage for the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express at Anantnag station. “This strategic halt will significantly benefit commuters, tourists, and traders, providing a faster and more reliable transport link to one of Kashmir’s most prominent economic and cultural hubs,” it said in a statement.