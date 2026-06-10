Rail connectivity in Kashmir: Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train to stop at Anantnag soon

Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express to halt at Anantnag: The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is set to get a new stoppage at Anantnag railway station, a move expected to significantly improve rail connectivity in South Kashmir.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJun 10, 2026 10:15 PM IST
Train connectivity boost for South Kashmir: Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express to stop at Anantnag soon (PTI Photo/File)Train connectivity boost for South Kashmir: Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express to stop at Anantnag soon (PTI Photo/File)
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Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train is set to get a new stoppage at Anantnag in Kashmir soon. The move comes after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday to review ongoing railway projects and discuss future initiatives aimed at boosting economic growth in the Union Territory.

According to Northern Railway, during the high-level meeting, a decision was reached to introduce a commercial stoppage for the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express at Anantnag station. “This strategic halt will significantly benefit commuters, tourists, and traders, providing a faster and more reliable transport link to one of Kashmir’s most prominent economic and cultural hubs,” it said in a statement.

Also Read | From design to operation: What makes Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat train different from others

Railway Minister said the decision to introduce a stoppage for the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express at Anantnag will address local aspirations and serve the needs of the people.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah noted that the Vande Bharat service has transformed travel between Jammu and Srinagar by significantly reducing journey time and providing world-class comfort to both residents and tourists.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Sleeper train: RVNL targets December 2026 for first prototype launch

Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express launch

Presently, a total of two Vande Bharat trains (four Vande Bharat train services i.e. train numbers 26401/26402 and 26404/26403) are operational in the Kashmir Valley. It was flagged off on June 6, 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between Srinagar and Katra.

However, due to surge in passenger demand, the Ministry of Railways increased the number of coaches in each Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train from 16 to 20 in April. The national transporter also extended the service of the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express to Jammu Tawi railway station.

The Vande Bharat Express operating between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar currently has four en-route stoppages. These stations are: Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Reasi and Banihal. It takes 04:45 hrs to cover a distance of 269 km.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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