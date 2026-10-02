In a first, Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat hits 100 kmph on Chenab and Anji Bridges

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train: The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train has achieved a new milestone. For the first time, the train ran at 100 kmph while crossing the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge.

Standing 359 metres above the riverbed, the Chenab Rail Bridge is 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower. Stretching 1,315 metres across the Chenab River, the massive steel arch bridge has been built to withstand the region’s challenging terrain and extreme weather conditions. It can withstand wind speeds of up to 260 kmph and has a designed lifespan of 120 years.

The train also crossed the Anji Bridge at 100 kmph. The Anji Bridge is India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge and is another major structure on the USBRL (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link) route. It spans the deep Anji River valley, south of the Chenab, connecting the Katra-Banihal section.