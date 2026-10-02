In a first, Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat hits 100 kmph on Chenab and Anji Bridges

3 min readUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 01:54 PM IST
Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train: The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train has achieved a new milestone. For the first time, the train ran at 100 kmph while crossing the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge.
Standing 359 metres above the riverbed, the Chenab Rail Bridge is 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower. Stretching 1,315 metres across the Chenab River, the massive steel arch bridge has been built to withstand the region’s challenging terrain and extreme weather conditions. It can withstand wind speeds of up to 260 kmph and has a designed lifespan of 120 years.
The train also crossed the Anji Bridge at 100 kmph. The Anji Bridge is India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge and is another major structure on the USBRL (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link) route. It spans the deep Anji River valley, south of the Chenab, connecting the Katra-Banihal section.
Located around 80 km from Jammu city, the Anji Bridge towers 331 metres above the riverbed and stretches 725 metres across the valley. The bridge is supported by 96 high-tensile cables, with an inverted Y-shaped pylon rising 193 metres above its foundation. 653 km of cable strands has been used in the construction of the bridge.
Vande Bharat runs at 100 kmph
The increased speed was successfully tested using Vande Bharat Express train numbers 26401/26404. The speed test was carried out on October 2 after the maximum permissible speed on the 111-km Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Banihal section was increased from 75 kmph to 100 kmph.
The latest speed enhancement is expected to make train operations on the Katra-Banihal section smoother and help reduce travel time. The Katra-Banihal section is an important part of the USBRL project connecting the Jammu region with the Kashmir Valley.
Sharing a post on X, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the development, calling it a historic day for the rail network in Jammu and Kashmir.
Vande Bharat train in Kashmir
Currently, two pairs of Vande Bharat services are operating on the 266-km corridor. The service was initially introduced with eight coaches. However, due to high passenger demand, 16 additional coaches were added earlier this year, taking the total coach count to 20.
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Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory, the Vande Bharat trains in Kashmir Valley can operate in temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius.