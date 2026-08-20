Jammu-Srinagar to get third Vande Bharat train via Udhampur: Union Minister

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train services are set to expand with a third train planned via Udhampur to improve connectivity.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 04:57 PM IST
Vande Bharat Express passing on the world's highest rail arch bridge, Chenab Bridge (Image: Northern Railway/X)Vande Bharat Express passing on the world's highest rail arch bridge, Chenab Bridge (Image: Northern Railway/X)
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Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways is set to introduce a third Vande Bharat train between Jammu and Srinagar via Udhampur. The new service will provide passengers with another travel option and help increase train capacity between the two cities of Jammu and Kashmir.

At present, two Vande Bharat trains, operating four services, run between Jammu and Srinagar. Both Vande Bharat trains for the Kashmir Valley were introduced on June 6, 2025, initially running between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar.

From April 30, 2026, the services were extended to Jammu Tawi railway station, giving passengers a direct Vande Bharat connection between Jammu and Srinagar. These are: train numbers 26401/26402 and 26404/26403.

According to the Railways, both Vande Bharat trains have been running with full occupancy since their launch. Keeping the high demand in mind, the Railways increased the number of coaches in each train from 16 to 20.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh shared a post on X with a letter from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. In the letter, Vaishnaw said approval has been given for a third Vande Bharat Express between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar via Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur. The new service will operate as Train number 26407/26408 Jammu Tawi-Srinagar-Jammu Tawi Vande Bharat Express.

The Vande Bharat Express operating between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar currently has four en-route stoppages. These stations are: Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Reasi and Banihal. It takes 04:45 hrs to cover a distance of 269 km.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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