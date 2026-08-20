Jammu-Srinagar to get third Vande Bharat train via Udhampur: Union Minister

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways is set to introduce a third Vande Bharat train between Jammu and Srinagar via Udhampur. The new service will provide passengers with another travel option and help increase train capacity between the two cities of Jammu and Kashmir.

At present, two Vande Bharat trains, operating four services, run between Jammu and Srinagar. Both Vande Bharat trains for the Kashmir Valley were introduced on June 6, 2025, initially running between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar.

From April 30, 2026, the services were extended to Jammu Tawi railway station, giving passengers a direct Vande Bharat connection between Jammu and Srinagar. These are: train numbers 26401/26402 and 26404/26403.