Jammu-Srinagar National Highway: Stranded vehicles start moving, no fresh traffic allowed for now

Vehicles stranded on Jammu-Srinagar national highway since landslides in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday were allowed to move on Saturday after the authorities restored the highway, but no fresh traffic would be allowed on the highway until all traffic is cleared, officials said on Saturday.

Advertising

According to officials, at least 7,000 vehicles – both private and commercial – were stuck on the highway for the last two days before the bottleneck began to be eased on Saturday.

SSP (Traffic), National Highway-Ramban, Jatinder Singh Johar, told The Sunday Express: “There are 7,000 to 8,000 vehicles (stranded) at present along the national highway. The highway was closed since Wednesday after a landslide at Digdol. On Friday night, after the highway was reopened, some 400-500 vehicles were allowed to move, but there was a fresh landslide during the night.”

Traffic was restored on Saturday morning, he added. Officials said rain delayed the work.