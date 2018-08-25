Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
  • Jammu-Srinagar NH closed after rains trigger landslide

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed after rains trigger landslide

The landslide occurred near the Block Development Office at Ramsoo in the wee hours, blocking the arterial road, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Anita Sharma said.

By: PTI | Banihal | Published: August 25, 2018 2:05:44 pm
Overnight rains triggered a landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. (File photo)

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed Saturday as overnight rains triggered a landslide in Ramban district, officials said.

The landslide occurred near the Block Development Office at Ramsoo in the wee hours, blocking the arterial road, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Anita Sharma said.

She added that the landslide left scores of vehicles stranded on both sides.

A road-clearance operation was launched and efforts were on to restore the road in the shortest possible time, Sharma said.

A traffic department official said at least five more hours were required to restore traffic on the highway.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement